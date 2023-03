Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Sweeney & Sheehan on Monday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Caesars Entertainment and Harrah's Resort Altantic City to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Saffren & Weinberg on behalf of Lakia Young. The case is 1:23-cv-01373, Young v. Harrah's Atlantic City Operating Company, LLC d/b/a Harrah's Resort Altantic City et al.