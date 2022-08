New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Bursor & Fisher and other counsel filed a consumer class action Monday in California Northern District Court against sports streaming service FloSports. The suit accuses the company of automatically renewing subscriptions annually, charging customer credit cards without disclosure or authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-04920, Young v. FloSports, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 29, 2022, 7:16 PM