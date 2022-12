Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Freehill, Hogan & Mahar on Wednesday removed a liability lawsuit against Chipotle Mexican Grill to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Cecile D. Portilla on behalf of Denise Young, who allegedly contracted salmonella after eating a pollo asado bowl from the popular chain restaurant. The case is 2:22-cv-07452, Young v. Chipotle Mexican Grill Of Colorado, LLC.