New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Caesars Entertainment, the hotel and casino operator, was hit with a class action Friday in Louisiana Western District Court on behalf of slot players who allege that the defendant's 'no-change' policy unfairly rounds down cash-outs to the nearest dollar. The lawsuit, filed by Sternberg, Naccari & White and Martzell Bickford & Centola, accuses Caesars of siphoning millions of dollars from players by making it more difficult for visitors to recoup exact change. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-05331, Young v. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.