New Suit - Employment

Aramark, a provider of food, facilities and uniform services, was sued Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The court case was brought by Shankman Leone PA and Carlson Dash on behalf of Ralph Young. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00810, Young v. Aramark Educational Services, LLC et al.

Business Services

February 09, 2023, 1:26 PM