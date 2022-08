Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Farella Braun + Martel on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Amazon.com to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Employment Lawyers Group on behalf of a plaintiff who claims that she was denied reasonable accommodation and unlawfully terminated while recovering from surgery. The case is 2:22-cv-06101, Young v. Amazon.com Services LLC.

Internet & Social Media

August 26, 2022, 8:58 PM