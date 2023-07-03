Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Perkins Coie have entered appearances for Amazon Logistics Inc., doing business as Amazon Flex, in a pending privacy class action. The suit was filed May 19 in Illinois Northern District Court by Fradin Law and Simon Law Co. The suit accuses the defendant of storing Amazon drivers biometric information through facial analysis software in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Martha M. Pacold, is 1:23-cv-03186, Young v. Amazon Logistics, Inc.

July 03, 2023, 8:21 AM

