Who Got The Work

Brian D. Moore of Baird Holm has entered an appearance for Advance Services Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The complaint was filed Sept. 9 in Illinois Northern District Court by Sulaiman Law Group on behalf of Richard C. Young. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Franklin U. Valderrama, is 1:22-cv-04720, Young v. Advance Services, Inc. et al.

Business Services

October 17, 2022, 6:49 AM