Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Quarles & Brady on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against 7-Eleven to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Christopher J. Rush & Associates on behalf of a plaintiff seeking payment of $3,600. The case is 2:23-cv-14170, Young v. 7-Eleven, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 12, 2023, 3:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Susan Young

defendants

7-Eleven, Inc.

defendant counsels

Quarles & Brady

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract