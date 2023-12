News From Law.com

The trial for rapper Young Thug and five other people is on pause until early next year after one of the defendants was stabbed in the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. Shannon Stillwell, 31, was stabbed multiple times Sunday evening during a fight with another man housed in the same part of the jail, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office said. Superior Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville sent jurors home Monday morning.

Georgia

December 12, 2023, 12:00 PM

