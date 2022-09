News From Law.com

Holman Fenwick Willan, a U.K. firm that entered the U.S. market in 2017 by merging with Houston civil trial firm Legge, Farrow, Kimmitt, McGrath & Brown, has tapped mid-career partner Amanda Kujda as office head in Houston as founding partners retire or near it.Kujda moved into the office head role on April 1 as founding partner Jerry Kimmitt stepped down as office head and retired on March 31, and is now a consultant for the firm.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 22, 2022, 11:35 AM