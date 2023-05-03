Young Lawyers Want Ted Lasso as Their Leader, Not Bobby Knig...

News From Law.com

Law firm leaders who don't adapt their communication stylesâ€”particularly moving away from top-down, old-school "tough guy" talkâ€”to a changing workforce risk alienating workers and enduring unwanted backlash. What people want in their leaders and the way they want leaders to communicate has been changing and it's been accelerated by the pandemic as well as generational differences, legal consultants said. If firms want to avoid negative publicity, they need to understand the changing work-place dynamics and motivations of newer attorneys.

Legal Services

May 03, 2023, 5:00 AM

nature of claim: /