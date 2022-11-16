Young Lawyers Convicted in Molotov Cocktail Case Tied to Geo...

News From Law.com

Two young lawyers who pleaded guilty to using a Molotov cocktail to firebomb an empty New York City Police Department van during protests over George Floyd's death have been disbarred. In twin, terse opinions issued Tuesday by the Appellate Division, First Department court, lawyers Colinford Mattis and Urooj Rahman were each disbarred based on pleading guilty in June to federal charges, including conspiracy to commit third-degree arson, that were "essentially similar" to one or more New York state felonies.

New York

November 16, 2022, 5:13 PM