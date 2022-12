New Suit - Trademark

Young Innovations, formerly known as 'Young Dental,' filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against US Dental d/b/a Young's Dental and other defendants on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by McDermott Will & Emery, accuses the defendant of misappropriating the 'Young' mark to sell dental equipment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06879, Young Innovations Inc. v. US Dental Inc. et al.

Illinois

December 07, 2022, 6:28 PM