Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young on Saturday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Selective Insurance Co. of America to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, for underinsured motorist benefits related to claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Falcon Law Firm on behalf of Scott Young and Wanda Young. The case is 2:23-cv-00737, Young et al v. Selective Insurance Company Of America.

Insurance

February 27, 2023, 5:01 AM