New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Mercedes-Benz was hit with a consumer class action Monday in New Jersey District Court. The complaint, brought by Seeger Weiss and Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello, claims that certain Mercedes vehicles have defective batteries which drain quickly. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05502, Young et al v. Mercedez Benz USA LLC et al.