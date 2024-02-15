Who Got The Work

Cipriani & Werner partner Jamie L. Lenzi has entered an appearance for Jason Branham and KWLT LLC d/b/a Platinum Plus, a night club, in a pending lawsuit. The suit was filed Dec. 19 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Sacchetta & Baldino and the Casas Law Firm on behalf of Jessica Burciaga, Hillary Hepner and other professional models. The complaint contends that the defendants used the plaintiffs' likenesses for marketing purposes without consent. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl, is 5:23-cv-05037, Young et al v. Kwlt, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 15, 2024, 12:32 PM

Andra Cheri Moreland

Heather Rae Young

Hillary Hepner

Jessica Burciaga

Lucy Pinder

Sacchetta And Baldino

Jason Branham

Kwlt, LLC

Cipriani & Werner

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims