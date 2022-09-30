Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Doerner Saunders Daniel & Anderson on Friday removed an environmental and personal injury lawsuit against Anadarko Petroleum, a Texas-based energy company that was acquired by Occidental Petroleum, and other defendants to Oklahoma Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Thigpen Law on behalf of Amanda Fries and Michelle Young, who claim they have been exposed to hazardous substances. The case is 6:22-cv-00280, Young et al v. Kerr-McGee Corp. et al.

Energy

September 30, 2022, 9:23 PM