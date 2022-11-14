Who Got The Work

Duke K. McCall III and Lindsey Titus Levy of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius have stepped in to represent Occidental Petroleum, a Texas-based petroleum company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration, and its subsidiary Anadarko Petroleum in a pending environmental and personal injury lawsuit. The action was filed Sept. 9 in Oklahoma Eastern District Court by Thigpen Law on behalf of Amanda Fries and Michelle Young, who claim that they were exposed to hazardous substances. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eric F. Melgren, is 6:22-cv-00280, Young et al v. Kerr-McGee Corp. et al.

Energy

November 14, 2022, 5:27 AM