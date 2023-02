Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Duane Morris on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Kag West LLC to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Ackermann & Tilajef and the Law Office of Tatiana Hernandez on behalf of drivers for the defendant who allegedly did not receive minimum wages for all hours worked. The case is 2:23-cv-00949, Young et al v. Kag West, LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

February 08, 2023, 7:02 PM