Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Cozy Creek Family Campground Holdings LLC and other defendants to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit, which arises over an alleged unlawful eviction of a lot for a mobile home, was filed by Corbett Price Law on behalf of Donald Young and Michelle Young. The case is 3:22-cv-01599, Young et al v. Cozy Creek Family Campground Holdings, L.L.C. et al.

Pennsylvania

October 12, 2022, 6:12 PM