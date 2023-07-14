Lawyers at Stites & Harbison on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against American Pool Supply to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Cornetet Meyer Rush & Stapleton on behalf of Nicola Young and Shane Young, alleges that a pool installed by the defendant in the plaintiffs' backyard is not eight feet deep and does not have five lights as required by the contract. The case is 1:23-cv-00437, Young et al. v. American Pool Supply LLC.
Construction & Engineering
July 14, 2023, 5:59 PM