Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stites & Harbison on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against American Pool Supply to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Cornetet Meyer Rush & Stapleton on behalf of Nicola Young and Shane Young, alleges that a pool installed by the defendant in the plaintiffs' backyard is not eight feet deep and does not have five lights as required by the contract. The case is 1:23-cv-00437, Young et al. v. American Pool Supply LLC.

Construction & Engineering

July 14, 2023, 5:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Nicola Young

Shane Young

Plaintiffs

Cornetet, Meyer, Rush & Stapleton

defendants

American Pool Supply, LLC

defendant counsels

Stites & Harbison

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract