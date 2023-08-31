Fowler White Burnett shareholders J. Michael Pennekamp and Christine M. Walker have entered appearances for Allstate Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, over a disputed property damage claim arising from a storm, was filed July 17 in Florida Middle District Court by Shelton Law and Property Claims Attorneys on behalf of Donna Young and James Young. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William F. Jung, is 8:23-cv-01589, Young et al v. Allstate Insurance Company.
Insurance
August 31, 2023, 8:29 AM