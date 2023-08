Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Parsons Behle & Latimer on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Teague Smyer and Lease End LLC to Idaho District Court. The suit, filed by Kirton McConkie on behalf of Smyer's former employer Young Automotive Group, accuses Smyer of violating a non-compete provision in his employment contract by accepting a position with Lease End. The case is 4:23-cv-00344, Young Automotive Group LLC v. Smyer et al.

Automotive

August 04, 2023, 5:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Young Automotive Group, LLC

defendants

Lease End, LLC

Teague Smyer

defendant counsels

Parsons Behle & Latimer

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract