Young Attorney Rises to President of Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. ...

The 35th president of the historic Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. Bar Association, TerryAnn S. Howell, said that amidst a Florida and national political climate engulfed in culture wars, her team will have a steady hand. "People are losing hope in our community with all the laws being passed in teaching our history and in our criminal justice system, and one of our priorities this year is geared to people recognizing the power they have when they vote and when they embrace their jury duty," Howell said.

July 11, 2023, 2:13 PM

