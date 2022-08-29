Young and Armed? Court Cases Around U.S. Could Mean Lower Ag...

News From Law.com

A federal court's ruling that Texas's age 21 baseline for carrying a handgun in public is unconstitutional portends a trend for other states with such laws. Courts in at least five other states are facing similar challenges and all are reacting to the consequences of the U.S. Supreme Court's June 23 opinion in a New York case that said possession of pistols in public was a constitutional right. The Texas case is remarkable in the sense that Texas is among the most liberal on Second Amendment issues--the state passed a law last year allowing Texans to carry handguns without a license or training.

Government

August 29, 2022, 6:24 PM