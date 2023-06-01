Abid Riaz Qureshi of Latham & Watkins has entered an appearance for Sam Adler-Bell, Foundation for the Study of Independent Social Ideas, Inc. and Matthew Sitman in a pending trademark lawsuit. The complaint was filed Feb. 24 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Wharton Aldhizer & Weaver, PLC on behalf of Young America's Foundation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Claude M Hilton, is 1:23-cv-00253, Young America's Foundation v. Sitman et al.
Public Interest & Nonprofit
June 01, 2023, 10:32 AM