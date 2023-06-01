Who Got The Work

Abid Riaz Qureshi of Latham & Watkins has entered an appearance for Sam Adler-Bell, Foundation for the Study of Independent Social Ideas, Inc. and Matthew Sitman in a pending trademark lawsuit. The complaint was filed Feb. 24 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Wharton Aldhizer & Weaver, PLC on behalf of Young America's Foundation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Claude M Hilton, is 1:23-cv-00253, Young America's Foundation v. Sitman et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

June 01, 2023, 10:32 AM

Plaintiffs

Young America's Foundation

Plaintiffs

Wharton Aldhizer Weaver

defendants

Dissent Publishing Corporation

Foundation for the Study of Independent Social Ideas, Inc.

Matthew Sitman

Sam Adler-Bell

defendant counsels

Latham & Watkins

Aclu Of Virginia

American Civil Liberties Union Foundation

American Civil Liberties Union

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims