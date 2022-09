Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Litchfield Cavo on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Cincinnati Insurance Company to Connecticut District Court. The suit, for disputed property damage claims resulting from a sewer backup, was filed by Isaac Law Offices on behalf of Sophia Kim and Gary Youm. The case is 3:22-cv-01128, Youm et al v. Cincinnati Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 07, 2022, 4:37 PM