New Suit - Trade Secrets

Squire Patton Boggs filed a trade secret lawsuit Wednesday in Arizona District Court on behalf of YouGov America Inc., a research data and analytics technology company. The suit pursues claims against former employee Scott Horowitz for allegedly violating the confidentiality and non-solicitation provisions of his employee agreement in favor of a You Gov competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01391, YouGov America Incorporated v. Horowitz.

Technology

August 18, 2022, 3:48 PM