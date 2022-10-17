You Take A Risk Speaking Out: GCs Discuss Process Behind Soc...

News From Law.com

What if your company has a full third of its engineers with Ukrainian backgrounds? What if a solid chunk of your company's personnel are former military who have very specific views about gun control, and then there is a mass shooting? Or maybe your company has taken definitive stances on women's and LGBTQ issues and is then admonished by a governor? A panel at an MCAA conference tackled how general counsel should handle the decision to speak out on social and political issues.

October 17, 2022, 4:30 PM