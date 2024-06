News From Law.com

Two Apple employees sued the Big Tech giant in a proposed class action on Thursday, alleging gender-based pay discrimination, biases against women in its performance evaluation system, and a hostile work environment. The complaint, filed by Altshuler Berzon and Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll in the California Superior Court, County of San Francisco, encompasses more than 12,000 current and former female Apple employees in California.

June 14, 2024, 4:41 PM

