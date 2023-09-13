You Sought Fairness: 1st Circuit Ceremony Honors Late Judge ...

News From Law.com

In 2019, Judge David Barron was in his chambers when someone walked in carrying a walking stick and donning a sea captain's hat. That person was Judge Juan Torruella, the first Puerto Rican to sit on a federal appeals court. "An appellate judge's chambers, as you all know, rarely has any visitors, let alone anyone who walks in unannounced. And certainly none who looked for all the world like they are dressed for a day on the yacht," Barron said during a memorial service for Torruella.

September 13, 2023, 2:06 PM

