Today's Am Law Litigation Daily sits down with Senior U.S. District Judge William Alsup to discuss his debut novel, "The Trial of Lee Harvey Oswald." Alsup has imagined a world in which Jack Ruby did not kill Lee Harvey Oswald and Oswald has to stand trial for assassinating John F. Kennedy. "One of the lessons that I hope comes through here is how good lawyers prepare and try a case, both on the prosecution side and the defense side," Alsup says.

Kentucky

October 12, 2022, 7:30 AM