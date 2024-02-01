You Need Specific Examples: What Employers Can Learn from Da...

News From Law.com

Specific, detailed performance feedback may have led to the quick verdict in Davis Polk & Wardwell's favor in an ex-associate's retaliation trial on Monday. Kaloma Cardwell, the only Black male in Davis Polk’s associate class of 2014, sued the firm in 2019, alleging that he suffered retaliation and was eventually fired after raising concerns about discrimination and disparate treatment. Davis Polk, through its attorneys at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, maintained that Cardwell was terminated for poor performance. Jessica Taub Rosenberg, co-chair of Kasowitz Benson Torres’ employment practices and litigation group, said granular testimony from Davis Polk partners, current and former, added strength to the law firm’s defense.

February 01, 2024, 5:01 PM

