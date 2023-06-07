You Like Zoom Hearings? Heres the Judge You Have to Thank | ...

News From Law.com

Electronically held hearings were a necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, but so many positives were realized that court administrators are keeping them as an option going forward. The Texas judiciary was a leader in the use of remote hearings and much of the praise gets directed at Dallas Court of Appeals Justice Emily Miskel. During her time as a district judge in Collin County, she held the nation's first-ever jury trial. With the blessing of the Texas Supreme Court and David Slayton, who was the administrative director of the Office of Court Administrative in 2020, Miskel went on to train Texas judges in the process. Her initiative was recognized by the U.S. Supreme Court, which presented Miskel in 2020 with the William H. Rehnquist Award for Judicial Excellence.

Legal Services

June 07, 2023, 3:19 PM

nature of claim: /