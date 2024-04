News From Law.com

President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that he is nominating Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn of the Southern District of New York for a district judgeship in the SDNY. Netburn has served as a magistrate judge for 12 years and began serving as the district's chief magistrate judge earlier this year.

New York

April 24, 2024, 5:00 PM

