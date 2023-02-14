You Either Have It or You Dont: Judge William Hill on Master...

News From Law.com

On opening night, an audience of twelve critics fills the front row to witness the crafts of two opposing artists. Who garners the standing ovation at the end depends on who tells the best story, complete with a grand finale finish.It's a performance former Fulton County State and Superior Court Judge William B. Hill Jr. has mastered, but says can't be taught."You either have it or you don't," he said.But that doesn't stop the active trial attorney from sharing his insights with others about the musical theater that is trial advocacy.

Georgia

February 14, 2023, 9:26 AM