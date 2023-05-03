You Dont Have to Have a Code Violation: $11M Pre-Lawsuit Set...

News From Law.com

A South Florida law firm obtained an eight-figure pre-lawsuit settlement from the insurers of a homeowner's association and management company, after a condominium's window screen allegedly failed to prevent a 9-year-old boy from falling seven stories onto sidewalk concrete. Michael Haggard and Adam Finkel of the Haggard Law Firm represent the plaintiff, Mathew Jousett, against the defendants, Greenwich Condominium Association Inc. and Bigham Real Estate Services Inc., who complied with the building code but allegedly failed to meet industry standards in their window placement.

