Two Atlanta litigators are proving to be beneficial acquisitions for Sinton Scott Minock Kerew after the duo secured a nearly $1.9 million jury verdict in a premises liability dispute. Plaintiff attorneys Michael J. Smith and Nicole Bigman attribute their client's victory in Fulton County State Court to their ability to preserve impactful testimony challenged by defense counsel.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 23, 2023, 12:47 PM