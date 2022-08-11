You Cant Use This Court to Perpetrate a Fraud: Judge Probes ...

Breaking News From Law.com

A federal judge overseeing the earplug multidistrict litigation raised concerns about potential "fraud" the court after asking more about 3M's actions prior to the July 26 bankruptcy filing of its subsidiary, Aearo Technologies. Judge M. Casey Rodgers, at Thursday's hearing, addressed two motions, filed by plaintiffs lawyers to limit 3M's actions in the earplug litigation and the bankruptcy. The motions come ahead of Monday's hearing in the bankruptcy on whether to extend the automatic stay to include 3M.

Aerospace & Defense

August 11, 2022, 6:51 PM