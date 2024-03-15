You Cant Do That: Florida Court Sets Precedent in Condo Liti...

News From Law.com

In a first-of-its-kind decision, a state appellate court in South Florida undid a condominium termination in Miami on an emergency basis. Glen H. Waldman, a partner at Armstrong Teasdale in Coral Gables, is the lead attorney for the plaintiffs, 10 unit owners at 2121 North Bayshore Drive in Miami. He appealed a Miami-Dade Circuit Court ruling that denied a temporary injunction against the defendants, Biscayne 21 Condominium Inc. and its buyer, TRD Biscayne LLC.

