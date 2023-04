News From Law.com

A senior associate at Paul Hastings gave a presentation on best practices to junior corporate associates and had bullet points such as "You are online 24/7" and "You are in the big leagues, which is a privilege, act like it." The slide leaked to social media, starting a viral event in which questions about law firm culture, workplace behavior and the importance of tone in professional communications came to the forefront.

April 05, 2023, 1:44 PM

