Attorneys at the HWS Law Group on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Home Depot to Washington Western District Court. The complaint, filed by attorney Stephen D. Petersen on behalf of Matthew Yost, contends the plaintiff's finger was amputated when he attempted to lift a wine barrel from a stack. The case is 3:23-cv-05353, Yost v. Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 21, 2023, 4:58 PM

Matthew Yost

Stephen D. Petersen, LLC

Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

Hws Law Group

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims