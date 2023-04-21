New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Virgin Group, a British conglomerate with brands in the entertainment, health, technology and travel sectors, was hit with a consumer class action Thursday in California Central District Court in connection with the airline's refusal to refund consumers for COVID-induced cancellations. The complaint, brought by Dogra Law Group, contends that Virgin offered consumers 'Travel Bank' funds that held a one year expiration date for cancelled flights during the pandemic. According to the suit, the 'funds' were devoid of value due to numerous state, federal and countrywide travel bans that prevented international travel between 2020-2021. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03012, Yoshimura v. Virgin Group Ltd. et al.

Investment Firms

April 21, 2023, 6:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Danielle Yoshimura

Plaintiffs

Dogra Law Group PC

defendants

Virgin Group Ltd.

Virgin Holdings Inc

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct