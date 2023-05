New Suit - Personal Injury

Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co., CF Express Corp. and other defendants were hit with a personal injury lawsuit in New Jersey District Court on Tuesday. The court action, for injury claims arising from motor vehicle collision, was brought by the Todd J. Leonard Law Firm on behalf of Lea Yosalina and the Estate of Lea Yosalina. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02928, Yosalina v. CF Express Corporation et al.

Insurance

May 30, 2023, 3:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Lea Yosalina

Plaintiffs

Todd J. Leonard Law Firm

defendants

Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Company

CF Express Corporation

Dario A. Perez

Duso Food Distributors, Inc.

Duso II, Inc

Mauricio D. Valerio-Pena

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision