Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at HeplerBroom on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Powder Process-Solutions and Shambaugh & Son to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Theisen Hubley Law on behalf of Jeremy York, who was allegedly injured when a peanut pressure vessel in a Dreyer's facility exploded. The case is 1:23-cv-00116, York v. Powder Process-Solutions Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 17, 2023, 6:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Jeremy York

defendants

Powder Process-Solutions, Inc.

Shambaugh & Sons, LP

defendant counsels

HeplerBroom

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims