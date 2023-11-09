Who Got The Work

Sydney VanBerg of Quarles & Brady has entered an appearance for Pentair Water Pool and Spa Inc. in a pending product liability lawsuit. The complaint was filed Sept. 25 in Kansas District Court by Votava Nantz & Johnson on behalf of Kevin York, who claims that he sustained injuries after a defective Pentair clean and clear plus pool filter unexpectedly exploded at a residence located in Prairie Village, Kansas. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John W. Broomes, is 2:23-cv-02433, York v. Pentair Water Pool and Spa, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

November 09, 2023, 11:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Kevin York

Plaintiffs

Votava Nantz & Johnson, LLC

defendants

Pentair Water Pool and Spa, Inc.

defendant counsels

Kuckelman Torline Kirkland

Quarles & Brady

Daniel Meany

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims