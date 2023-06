New Suit

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck and Clare Locke filed a defamation lawsuit Thursday in Nevada District Court on behalf of Everyrealm Inc. and its CEO Janine Yorio. The complaint brings claims against a former employee, ex-NFL player Teyo Johnson, for allegedly falsely accusing the plaintiff of race-based discrimination and sexual harassment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00905, Yorio et al v. Johnson.

