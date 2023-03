Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ryan, Swanson & Cleveland on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Transamerica Life Insurance to Idaho District Court. The suit was filed by Pedersen Whitehead & Hanby on behalf of Kamille Yorgason Smalls and the Estate of Jonathan Edward Yorgason. The case is 1:23-cv-00123, Yorgason Smalls v. Transamerica Life Insurance Company.

Banking & Financial Services

March 28, 2023, 8:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Kamille Yorgason Smalls

Pedersen Whitehead & Hanby

defendants

Transamerica Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Ryan, Swanson & Cleveland, PLLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute