New Suit

Chubb subsidiary Ace American Insurance and the Hertz Corporation were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Friday in Arizona District Court. The suit, over the disputed terms of an exclusions provision in a car rental insurance agreement, was brought by Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie on behalf of Yeonjung Yoon and other plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-08187, Yoon et al. v. Ace American Insurance Co. et al.

Automotive

October 07, 2022, 8:39 PM